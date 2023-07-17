A Steak Dinner Keeps Ethics Questions Sizzling in J&Js Talc ...

Breaking News From Law.com

A plaintiffs' lawyer filed a July 12 motion to disqualify Randi Ellis as the future claims representative in the Johnson & Johnson talc bankruptcy after taking a photo of her dining with lawyers who who support the Chapter 11 plan, including an $8.9 billion settlement. Clay Thompson, who attached the photo to the motion, said the image shows Ellis lacks independence to represent future cancer victims. Ellis' lawyers suggested sanctioning Thompson on Monday.

July 17, 2023, 5:51 PM

