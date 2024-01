News From Law.com

In a 4-3 decision, the Maine Supreme Court reversed a lower court's order discharging a bank's mortgage, overruling a 2017 decision that held that when a bank loses a foreclosure action on the merits, it loses its security interest in the property. U.S. Bank's attorney, Morgan T. Nickerson of K&L Gates, believes this decision will impact Maine law for the better.

