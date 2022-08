News From Law.com

Despite headwinds in the economy, large Atlanta law firms on average have grown revenue and demand this year, outperforming law firms in other regions in some instances. Just look to Arnall Golden Gregory, which has seen increased revenue and billable hours over the first seven months of 2022. The firm's managing partner Jonathan Eady said in an interview this month that the firm will "certainly be up by more than 5% revenue in 2022."

Legal Services - Large Law

August 31, 2022, 7:14 PM