A Situation Like We Have Now: Whats Driving New Jerseys Judg...

News From Law.com

New Jersey's judiciary is said to have a stellar reputation nationwide, but lately its pedigree has been tarnished by a very basic problem—not enough judges. So how has this judge shortage befallen such a well-regarded institution? The state judiciary has 58 vacancies out of 433 trial court judgeships, a rate of about 13%. Civil and matrimonial trials are suspended in some counties, and judges are pulling extra duty amid vacancies and backlogs. The lingering impact of backlogs that developed during COVID-19 and a trend toward judges retiring at younger ages are part of the equation.

Government

April 11, 2023, 6:11 PM

nature of claim: /