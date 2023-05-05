A Sinking Ship: Class Action Filed Against Stone Academy Ami...

News From Law.com

A class action has been filed against the former for-profit nursing school, Stone Academy, after it abruptly closed its door on Feb. 14. The lawsuit alleged officials knew the school was not viable, but continued to enroll students. According to the complaint, the defendants, Career Training Specialists LLC, doing business as Stone Academy), Mark Scheinberg, Joseph Bierbaum, Gary Evans and Richard Scheinberg as trustee for Creative Career Trust, "sold the class members a ticket to a sinking ship."

Education

May 05, 2023, 2:15 PM

