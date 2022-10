News From Law.com

Shutts & Bowen recently gained a new associate that has had ties to the firm since her high school days. Janeil Morgan arrived in the U.S. with her parents, who immigrated from Jamaica, when she was 7, then went on to join a prelaw magnet program at Fort Lauderdale High School. That program is where she met Shutts & Bowen partner Suzanne Driscoll, who started mentoring Morgan when she was just about 15 years old.

Legal Services

October 27, 2022, 11:23 AM