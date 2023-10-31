A Shifting Kind of Law: New Ruling Provides Clarity on Homes...

News From Law.com

South Florida's Fourth District Court of Appeal overturned Palm Beach Circuit Court Judge Sarah Willis' ruling in favor of Doris Hawthorne's second husband's brother, who sued for a portion of James Hawthorne's estate after his brother's death, based on the wording of the homestead rights in the will. Enacted in the late 19th Century, the Florida Homestead Act, a provision deeply rooted in the state's history and culture, is once again in the limelight, reflecting its enduring significance in safeguarding homeowners from economic adversities and creating great debate in litigation circles.

Real Estate

October 31, 2023, 1:45 PM

nature of claim: /