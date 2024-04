News From Law.com

U.S. News & World Report released its "Best Law Schools" rankings late Monday, featuring multiple shakeups within the "T14" as well as among the top 50 schools, with some schools climbing or dropping as many as nine spots. The most significant changes in the top schools include University of Virginia School of Law rising four spots and New York University School of Law dropping four places, almost swapping places with each other.

April 09, 2024, 12:01 AM

