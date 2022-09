News From Law.com

Today's Am Law Litigation Daily checks in with Kannon Shanmugam, the Supreme Court and appellate practice group at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison based in Washington, D.C., about his recent one-week, three-argument stretch at the Second Circuit in Manhattan. "I think that's very important when you're handling multiple complex matters to really be disciplined about the preparation," he said.

Banking & Financial Services

September 28, 2022, 7:30 AM