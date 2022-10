News From Law.com

Today's Am Law Litigation Daily recaps the tips Minneapolis District Judge Peter Cahill recently gave an audience at The National Judicial College about dealing with the stresses that come with overseeing a high-profile trial. Cahill was the judge in the criminal trial of police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of murdering George Floyd, whose death sparked racial justice protests across the nation.

Minnesota

October 19, 2022, 7:30 AM