News From Law.com

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit reversed a district court's denial of a motion to compel arbitration and vacated the court's certification of the Rule 23 class in a collective action brought under the Fair Labor Standards Act against KeyPoint, a provider of investigative services and background screening for federal government agencies.

Government

October 05, 2023, 10:55 AM

nature of claim: /