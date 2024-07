News From Law.com

Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. continues to have a firm grip on the U.S. Supreme Court, though this term he appeared less willing, or perhaps less capable, of achieving broad consensus in high-profile cases. The idea of Roberts as a backseat passenger on a runaway conservative court no longer rings true, as he seems behind the wheel of a rightward thrust in the court's approach.

District of Columbia

July 12, 2024, 5:42 PM