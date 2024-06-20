A Really Painful Situation for Sarah: Clear Remedy Given in ...

News From Law.com

A federal judge in Connecticut granted injunctive and declaratory relief to an autistic and deaf elected member of the Enfield Board of Education, preventing the town and board from further discriminating based on disability and requiring a policy and procedure to request accommodations. Sarah Hernandez, the plaintiff, served a two-year term on the Enfield Board of Education. During her tenure, she made multiple requests for auxiliary aids and other methods to participate in the meetings, all of which were denied. She brought a lawsuit under Title II of the American with Disabilities Act and Section 504, but Enfield and the board claimed honoring her accommodations would have created an undue burden.

Connecticut

June 20, 2024, 3:35 PM

nature of claim: /