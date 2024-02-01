A Real Estate Slowdown Depressed the Growth of Florida Law F...

News From Law.com

After seeing record revenue growth for some time, Florida-based firms saw more average revenue growth at the end of 2023 as a dimming real estate market helped drag those figures down. Florida's 5.9% revenue growth came just below the 6% national average in the fourth quarter of last year as other markets such as Washington, D.C., New York and California outpaced the national average, according to a quarterly survey conducted by the Wells Fargo Legal Specialty Group.

Real Estate

February 01, 2024, 5:05 PM

