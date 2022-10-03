A Profound Mark ... on the Rule of Law: Conservative Icon, D...

News From Law.com

Judge Laurence H. Silberman of U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit died Sunday according to a statement from the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts. A Ronald Reagan appointee who also served as an Ambassador to Yugoslavia, Solicitor of Labor, Deputy Attorney General and a term on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court of Review, Silberman was a conservative jurist who made headlines for his outspoken comments on race and politics near the end of his life.

October 03, 2022, 6:33 PM