New Suit - Copyright

White and Williams and Robbins Dimonte Ltd. filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Friday in Maryland District Court on behalf of A. Perry Designs & Builds. The suit targets J. Paul Builders for allegedly copying a copyrighted home building design. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00828, A. Perry Designs & Builds, P.C. v. J. Paul Builders, LLC.

Construction & Engineering

March 24, 2023, 7:26 PM

A. Perry Designs & Builds, P.C.

White and Williams

J. Paul Builders, LLC

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims