News From Law.com

Dell Inc. and three associated defendants obtained a directed verdict Thursday at the conclusion of the third day of trial against prolific patent litigator WSOU Investments. The plaintiff was seeking $435 million in damages for alleged patent infringement on three patents that relate to cloud infrastructure networking technology. The lawsuit was filed in June 2020 in the U.S. Western District of Texas-Waco Division.

Technology

February 24, 2023, 1:11 PM