A Panel Just Consolidated an Insulin MDL—Meet the Lawyers ...

News From Law.com

A Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation consolidated 13 insulin price-fixing lawsuits against three of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world, who face allegations of over inflating prices of the insulin they manufacture. Attorneys from two Florida firms are among the dozens of lawyers positioned to continue the litigation, which could have a far-reaching impact throughout the U.S., where more than 130 million adults are living with diabetes or prediabetes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Attorneys speculate settlements could reach billions of dollars.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

August 04, 2023, 1:39 PM

nature of claim: /