A Novel Use of the ADA? Lawyers Revise Strategy After Disabl...

More than seven months after a district attorney declined to prosecute officers involved in the shooting death of a Decatur man experiencing a mental health crisis, a trio of Georgia lawyers are adopting a new legal strategy in hopes of securing justice for the victim's family.Rather than suing DeKalb County Police Sgt. Devon Perry, the individual officer who opened fire on Matthew Zadok Williams inside his home in April 2021 and then delayed rendering life-saving aid, plaintiff counsel filed a complaint Friday morning against DeKalb County for violating the American's with Disabilities Act.

Georgia

February 17, 2023, 12:27 PM