A New Ruling Could Make Arbitration More Expensive, Stearns ...

News From Law.com

In seeking en banc review, attorneys are telling Florida's Third District Court of Appeal that its prior ruling laid "a minefield of uncertainty and will open the courthouse doors to countless challenges to arbitration decisions that, prior to the opinion, were barred as a matter of law." Stearns Weaver in Miami, represent the appellee, Royal Merchant Holdings LLC, in a case in which the Third DCA vacated a $1.5 million arbitration award against the appellant, the Ferraro Law Firm, that the law firm said would make arbitration "more expensive and more convoluted."

Government

July 02, 2024, 1:27 PM