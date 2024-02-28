A New Ruling Could Affect Plaintiffs Suing Boys and Girls Cl...

News From Law.com

A New Jersey appeals court has ruled that the Boys and Girls Clubs of America is not subject to jurisdiction of the state's courts in litigation over alleged sexual abuse of children by a former employee of the Boys and Girls Club of Hudson County. New Jersey courts have no jurisdiction over the Boys and Girls Clubs of America because the organization was found to have no influence or control over hiring, training or supervision of the alleged abuser by its local affiliate, Judge Thomas W. Sumners Jr. wrote for the panel, which also consisted of Judge Lisa Rose and Judge Morris G. Smith.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

February 28, 2024, 2:04 PM

nature of claim: /