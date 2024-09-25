A New Law Is Rattling Hemp Sellers: States Regulatory Author...

News From Law.com

New Jersey's just-enacted regulatory scheme for the sale of intoxicating hemp products has drawn a legal challenge from companies selling hemp beverages. A measure, called the Hemp Act Amendments, signed into law by Gov. Phil Murphy on Sept. 12, gives the state's Cannabis Regulatory Commission jurisdiction to regulate the sale of intoxicating hemp beverages. The law allows licensed cannabis retailers and liquor stores to petition the CRC for the right to sell those drinks.

