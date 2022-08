News From Law.com

Attorneys can now leverage a new law when defending clients against driver's license suspensions—a development that could affect the ability to get and keep employment, lawyers say. Thanks to SB 10, operator license suspensions are no longer automatic for respondents who fail to appear in traffic court. Instead, judges can now decide when to suspend and reinstate a license, and whether to waive reinstatement fees.

Georgia

August 31, 2022, 7:26 PM