A central Georgia lawyer has been named the next Superior Court judge on the Dublin Judicial Circuit bench. Gov. Brian Kemp announced his appointment of Dublin attorney William D. "Trey" Taylor III of Daniels Taylor Law on July 10. As the jurist prepares to accept his gavel, he's opening up about what fellow jurists, lawyers and litigants can expect from him in his new role.

Georgia

July 12, 2023, 12:13 PM

