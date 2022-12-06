A New Database Will Empower Law Clerks to Identify Problem J...

News From Law.com

A former law clerk harassed by the judge she once worked for is creating a database meant to share experiences like her's to help prospective clerks identify problem jurists. Aliza Shatzman, who has spoken publicly about harassment she faced from the now ex-jurist she worked for, is getting ready to launch a clerkship reporting database that will enable students to identify and avoid judges with a history of mistreatment. The system should be live by spring 2023, she said.

Government

December 06, 2022, 9:57 AM