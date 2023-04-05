A New Chapter in Global Data Privacy: Shifting Liability to ...

News From Law.com

A new approach to data privacy compliance is brewing globally and it's one that holds senior executives, not just companies, liable for data privacy violations. In the U.S., the Federal Trade Commission invoked personal liability in November when it issued an enforcement action against online alcohol marketplace Drizly and its CEO, James Corey Rellas. Meanwhile, in the U.K., members of parliament are pushing for criminal liability for senior managers under the country's pending Online Safety Bill.

Cybersecurity

April 05, 2023, 9:28 PM

nature of claim: /