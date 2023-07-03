A New Attorney-Client Privilege Ruling Adds Roadblock to Pub...

News From Law.com

The Texas Supreme Court put a new padlock on the already cumbersome 343-page Texas Public Information Act by broadly expanding the meaning of attorney-client privilege in connection to public university records. Two justices dissented, arguing the record did not support the majority's definition of a "lawyer's representative" in reaching its conclusion there existed an attorney-client privilege. The case at issue, University of Texas System v. Franklin Center for Government and Public Integrity, involved a dispute over access to records created by a private research organization, Kroll Institute, at the request of the University of Texas at Austin.

