Trade groups are moving away from the term "special master" to describe individuals appointed by judges, and paid for by the parties, to assist in a variety of matters, such as discovery disputes and attorney fee allocations, often in mass torts. The American Bar Association and the Academy of Court-Appointed Neutrals, which launched an incubator program this year, are hoping to attract more women and attorneys of color to the field.

May 18, 2023, 4:19 PM

