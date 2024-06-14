A More Centralized Way: Am Law 100 Firm Formalizes Appellate...

News From Law.com

Intellectual property law firm Fish & Richardson has formalized an appellate group, as the firm seeks to ramp up both internal and external marketing of its appellate services. The newly formed appellate group is co-led by principals Lauren Degnan in Washington, D.C., and Nitika Gupta Fiorella in Delaware. Overall, the group, seeing more opportunities in the practice, will spearhead IP appellate matters from the firm's current clients as well as handle appeal cases from new clients.

Legal Services

June 14, 2024, 4:00 PM

nature of claim: /