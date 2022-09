News From Law.com

President Joe Biden's plan to forgive a portion of student loans held by tens of millions of people, announced last week, won't put much of a dent in law students' debt. But at some law schools, debt relief has been a key area of focus for years. Law.com interviewed University of Georgia School of Law Dean Peter B. "Bo" Rutledge and Chair of Law Herman E. Talmadge about the school's "investment model" that helps keep students' debt low.

Education

September 02, 2022, 3:05 PM