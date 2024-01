News From Law.com

New York legal stalwart E. Leo Milonas passed away on Monday at age 87. Up until his death, Milonas served as chairman of a state commission that's responsible for vetting jurists for the New York Court of Appeals, the state's top court, and he was a longtime partner in Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman.

January 03, 2024, 3:26 PM

