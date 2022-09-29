A Moneyball Approach to Jury Selection? | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com

Today's Am Law Litigation Daily takes a look at a "Moneyball"-style method for jury selection that Tanner Neidhardt, a deputy general counsel in the Office of the Governor of Texas, used while a prosecutor in San Antonio and litigator at King & Spalding. In a webcast sponsored by NITA, Neidhardt said he advised against making decisions based on stereotypes and gut feelings. "It's not just wrong. It's also dumb. You don't get the information that you need," he said.

Texas

September 29, 2022, 7:30 AM