News From Law.com

Christopher Anulewicz and co-counsel Dmitri Epstein of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings asked the Georgia Court of Appeals to retroactively annul a $1.7M arbitration award. The sum is at the center of a family feud Anulewicz argues his client had no part in but now has to pay because the arbitrator failed to apportion fault among the family members.

Georgia

December 06, 2023, 5:37 PM

nature of claim: /