A Mercenary Personality: Elon Musks Polarizing Celebrity Loo...

Potential jurors in San Francisco had a lot to say about Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk during jury selection in the securities litigation over his 2018 tweets announcing he planned to take the electric vehicle company private. On Tuesday, Senior U.S. District Judge Edward Chen, who is presiding over the case, and attorneys for Musk and Tesla shareholders questioned potentialed jurors who used words like crazy, arrogant, unpredictable and narcissistic to describe the tech executive.

January 17, 2023, 5:51 PM