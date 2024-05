News From Law.com International

When news broke that Mayer Brown was splitting up with its Greater China practice, it was not just another story of an American law firm pulling out of China, writes Asia Editor Jessica Seah. This is much bigger. It is a story of the changing nature of globalization and illustrates the geopolitical and economic realities of our times.

May 02, 2024, 7:55 PM

