A Matter of Strategy Now: Remote Depositions Are Becoming a ...

Remote depositions were infrequent before COVID-19 came along, but they quickly became old hat during the pandemic. Now, with in-person depositions once again a viable option, the choice between questioning a litigant face-to-face or remotely is sometimes taking on strategic significance. Remote depositions are still popular for many litigators for financial and practical reasons, but some defense lawyers think plaintiffs lawyers are specifying remote depositions to give their clients some cover from the scrutiny of aggressive questioning.

