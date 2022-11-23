A Market for the Work Were Doing: Cleary Sees Its Bay Area O...

News From Law.com

It's been just one year since Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton launched in the Bay Area with two offices, a local antitrust practice leader, four relocated partners and a half-dozen associates, betting on a new regulatory landscape aimed directly at the technology industry. The firm's momentum has only increased since then, growing to nine partners and 20 lawyers in the region, while winning regulatory, litigation and M&A work for some of the largest companies based in the Bay Area such as Broadcom in the antitrust aspects of its planned $61 billion purchase of VMWare.

November 23, 2022, 10:14 AM