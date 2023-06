News From Law.com

Donald Trump pleaded not guilty. Now what?The former president of the United States entered his plea of not guilty to 37 counts of mishandling and retention of classified documents in his federal court arraignment in Miami Tuesday. "What matters is you have to understand where this indictment is in Miami. And as someone who lives in South Florida, I can tell you that there's a lot of love for Trump," trial attorney Saam Zangeneh said.

Government

June 14, 2023, 1:06 PM

