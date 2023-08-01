New Suit - Trademark

NFP Corp., an insurance broker and consultant, was hit with a trademark infringement lawsuit Monday in California Central District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner on behalf of estate management firm A Long Story Short, doing business as Ground Control, seeks to enjoin the defendant from using the 'Ground Control' mark in connection with its tax advisory and business management services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-06193, A Long Story Short, LLC v. NFP Corp.

Insurance

August 01, 2023, 7:00 AM

A Long Story Short, LLC

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner

NFP Corp

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims