News From Law.com

Atlanta-based family law attorney Thad Woody was recently sworn in as the new Chair of the Family Law Section of the American Bar Association. Woody, who is an executive partner with Kessler & Solomiany, has been involved with the American Bar Association family law section for more than 10 years and will serve in his new position for one year.

Legal Services

August 12, 2022, 1:56 PM