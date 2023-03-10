A Little Bit Frightening: This Legal Obstacle Is Emerging in...

News From Law.com

A lawyer says his quest to obtain relief for a client suffering serious injuries in a crash with a truck hauling U.S. mail highlights the difficulties of going up against this vast but little-known and minimally regulated field. After filing suit on behalf of a man whose car was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer on Route 78 in Warren County, New Jersey, it took Tyler Hall nearly a year to learn that the truck was a subcontractor hauling mail for the U.S. Postal Service.

Transportation & Logistics

March 10, 2023, 5:51 PM