A Litigation Funder Just Stepped Into the Fray, Filing a Sle...

A litigation funder stymied Sysco Corp.'s efforts to settle an antitrust suit, and is filing its own price-fixing lawsuit as the assignee in a Texas federal court. Houston-based Sysco assigned its rights to sue to the litigation funder, Burford Capital, after a New York arbitration panel ruled in favor of the Burford parties. The turkey price-fixing antitrust lawsuit is "Carina Ventures v. Agri Stats." Meanwhile, the defendants, in a related Chicago, Illinois, federal case, are opposing the assignment of rights to Burford.

July 24, 2023, 5:34 PM

