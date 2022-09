News From Law.com

There's just one week left until Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson kicks off her first day on the Supreme Court of the United States. When she makes history taking her seat as the nation's first Black woman justice, she won't be alone. Hundreds of jurists from around the country will gather to show their support for Jackson, her accomplishments, her opportunity to provide a new perspective and their hope for increased inclusion.

District of Columbia

September 26, 2022, 2:50 PM