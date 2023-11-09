News From Law.com

Just three short years ago, before his passing, James Fox Miller said, "Put on my tombstone, 'Husband, Father, Grandfather, Friend, and Lawyer,' and that's everything there is to say about me." His passing was announced Thursday by The Florida Bar. The 84-year-old family law attorney, who served as The Florida Bar president in 1990-91, and saw his share of complex commercial litigation cases, died Oct. 7. According to The Bar, Miller was one of the few family law specialists who ever served as president of a state bar.

November 09, 2023

