Bruce Goldstein, who was known as one of New Jersey's foremost trial lawyers, died at age 80 on Sept. 2. Goldstein's early career was marked by successes prosecuting a string of high-profile New Jersey politicians for corruption while serving in the U.S. Attorney's office. He later went into private practice, where he engaged in business litigation involving a variety of industries and subjects, in addition to criminal defense and other practice areas.

September 07, 2023, 4:48 PM

