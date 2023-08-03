A Lawyers Loyalty Could Be Tested in This High-Profile Case,...

News From Law.com

The Department of Justice has filed a motion asking U.S. District Judge Eileen Cannon to schedule a "Garcia hearing," for former President Donald Trump co-defendant Walt Nauta. While not a motion to disqualify Nauta's current counsel of record, Stanley Woodward Jr., local attorneys said the focus of the requested hearing is to put the court on notice of a potential conflict of interest arising from such joint representation. Observers also say prosecutors want Natua to know he has a right to have an attorney who exclusively represents him, and not any other party involved in the case.

District of Columbia

August 03, 2023, 12:39 PM

