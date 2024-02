News From Law.com

As conversations about the potential benefits and perils of generative AI saturate the legal sphere, a Georgia attorney is testing the evolving technology's limits. Motivated by his own fascination with AI and an overarching desire to enhance others' understandings of state law, Atlanta attorney Matt Q. Wetherington is now using ir to bring the Peach State's "legal code to life through AI-generated images."

Georgia

February 15, 2024, 11:47 AM

