A Lawyer Defied Judges—and Disciplinarians Cant Agree on W...

The New Jersey Supreme Court censured an attorney who failed to pay a $14,087 sanction for frivolous litigation after he filed a federal lawsuit against the judges who imposed the penalty. Ethics authorities who reviewed the case could not agree on the severity of the attorney's misdeeds. The District XI Ethics Committee, for instance, said the complaint should be dismissed. And the Disciplinary Review Board voted 5-4 in favor of a three-month suspension for the lawyer, before the Supreme Court opted for censure. A censure is stricter than a reprimand but less severe than a suspension.

May 19, 2023, 10:29 AM

