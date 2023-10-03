A Lateral Stayed at Foley & Lardner for Less Than 3 Months. ...

News From Law.com

Foley & Lardner filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against Am Law 50 partner recruiter to recoup a placement fee for a partner whose employment at the firm ended in less than three months. Filed in New York State Supreme Court, the complaint states Mark Bruce International, the recruiter behind some of the more high-profile partner placements in the legal industry in recent years, signed a fee agreement with Foley requiring the recruiter to refund the entirety of a placement fee if the partner's employment is terminated by either the firm or the partner within three months of the partner's hire date.

Legal Services

October 03, 2023, 2:19 PM

nature of claim: /