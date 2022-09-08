A Justice Just Questioned the Georgia High Courts Jurisdicti...

News From Law.com

It's time to reexamine the Supreme Court of Georgia's automatic jurisdiction over non-capital murder cases, according to at least one member of the high court. In a 20-page concurrence to a court opinion upholding the murder conviction of a Cherokee County man, Justice Charles Bethel questioned the high court's jurisdiction "over every direct appeal arising from a case in which a defendant has been convicted of murder, regardless of whether a death sentence was imposed or ever sought in the first place."

Georgia

September 08, 2022, 2:34 PM